Stars Don Sparkly Straps and Hair Pieces at SAG Awards

While many stars wore gowns with embellished straps, Michelle Williams, Charlize Theron and Alex Borstein wore their bling in their hair with statement barrettes.

Sparkly accessories were all the rage at the 2020 SAG Awards — going beyond the expected diamond necklaces, chandelier earrings and cocktail rings. Actresses added pizzazz to their SAG looks with bejeweled straps on their gowns and gem-encrusted hair clips.

Three of Hollywood's leading ladies — Rachel Brosnahan, Scarlett Johansson and Lili Reinhart — looked extra glamorous with sparkly straps on their SAG Awards gowns. Johansson's teal silk Armani gown featured crystal-embroidered straps on the back, while Brosnahan's radiant blue Stella McCartney dress wowed with its triple-stacked, vintage draped diamonds across her neckline and shoulders.

Reinhart's black-and-white Miu Miu gown was embellished with pearl trim. Stylist Elizabeth Stewart topped off the look with Harry Winston jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Maisel co-star Alex Borstein, Big Little Lies actress Chloe Coleman and Fosse/Verdon SAG Award winner Michelle Williams added bling to their locks with bedazzled hair clips.

William's Forevermark diamond feather brooch was set in 18-karat white gold and totaled 6.37 carats. The hairpiece, along with a Forevermark diamond bypass ring, are worth about $20,000 together.

"For Michelle’s look we really wanted to focus on her gorgeous skin and coloring," says stylist Kate Young. "The Forevermark diamonds bring light and sparkle to her face and hands, focusing on her beauty."

Bombshell star Charlize Theron and her hairstylist Adir Abergel placed a 3-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond tennis bracelet along the part of her hair to give an extra touch to "this futuristic look," Abergel wrote on Instagram. "Shiny hair and diamonds can make anyone happy." SAG Award presenters Helena Bonham Carter and America Ferrera, meanwhile, embraced the recent headband trend with glittering pieces.