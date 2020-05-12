Rachel Brosnahan to Star in Dramedy 'The Switch' for Amblin

The story centers around a 29-year-old consultant, and her 79-year-old grandmother, who decide to swap lives.

Rachel Brosnahan is attached to star in Amblin Partners' The Switch, based on a novel of the same name.

The novel centers around a 29-year-old consultant, and her 79-year-old grandmother, who decide to swap lives (including cell phones) for two months, after a series of personal setbacks. While the younger woman moves to a tiny Yorkshire village to tackle the responsibilities of dog walking and neighborhood watch, the older woman finds herself in a tiny London flat, navigating dating apps and starting up a social club for lonely Londoners.

Bekka Bowling (Netflix’s Lovesick) will adapt Beth O’Leary's novel, which released in the U.K. last month, will publish in the U.S. on Aug. 18.

Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Post, Bridge of Spies) will produce, with O’Leary serving as executive producer alongside Brosnahan. Amblin Partners’ Jeb Brody will oversee the project for the studio.

“Beth has written a gorgeous, sweet and funny book in The Switch, and I couldn’t be more excited to start this journey with her. As we all know by now, Rachel is an amazing actress and a force to be reckoned with – I’m delighted she’s agreed to come on board as both an actor and executive producer,” said Kreiger.

Brosnahan added, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Amblin to bring Beth O’Leary’s beautiful book to life. I was utterly charmed and deeply moved from the first page to the last and can’t wait to share Leena and Eileen’s story with everyone.”

Said O'Leary, “I couldn't be happier that The Switch has found a home with Amblin. I came away from my first call with Kristie, Jeb and the team absolutely buzzing – their vision for The Switch is just so exciting. I'm a huge fan of Rachel, too, so it's an absolute dream to have her both starring and exec producing. Basically, I'm still pinching myself.”

Brosnahan, repped by CAA, Brillstein and Schreck Rose, is best known for her starring role in Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which has earned her an Emmy. She is set to star alongside Anthony Ramos in Amblin sci-fi project Distant.

Bowling is repped by CAA and the U.K.'s The Artists Partnership. O’Leary is repped by the Darley Anderson agency and Brecheen Feldman.