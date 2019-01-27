Rachel Brosnahan Thanks Background Actors in SAG Acceptance Speech

"I have wanted to be an actor for as long as I can remember, and to be able to count you all as my peers is beyond my wildest dreams," Brosnahan said on stage.

Rachel Brosnahan won the SAG Award for best performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Sunday night.

The actress beat out Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Alison Brie for Glow and Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin for Grace and Frankie.

"I have wanted to be an actor for as long as I can remember, and to be able to count you all as my peers is beyond my wildest dreams," Brosnahan said on stage. She thanked her publicist and creative team, along with all the "incredible actors," background actors and production team. "Thank you for taking a chance on us," she finished.

The 2019 SAG Awards, simulcast live on TNT and TBS, took place Jan. 27 at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles. Megan Mullally served as the show's second-ever host, following in the footsteps of Kristen Bell last year.