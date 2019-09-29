Rachel Brosnahan's Glam Squad on Beauty Inspirations, Red Carpet Must-Haves and Tutorials

Owen Gould and Lisa Aharon also broke down Rachel's beauty look to create tutorials for The Hollywood Reporter.

Rachel Brosnahan, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning star of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, joined her glam squad, hairstylist Owen Gould and makeup artist Lisa Aharon, to discuss beauty inspirations and preparing for red carpets.

Brosnahan named Keira Knightley and Tessa Thompson as two of her personal beauty icons, saying, "Keira's got similar complexion to me and I like how much fun Tessa has with all of her looks."

Neither a morning or an evening person, Brosnahan takes her coffee black if it isn't a soy latte and always has snacks and lipstick in her clutch for events.

Gould and Aharon also broke down Rachel's beauty look to create tutorials for The Hollywood Reporter.

"The whole mood is to have the braid feel effortless," Gould said during his tutorial to recreate a braid he did once did for Brosnahan. "I like to leave a few pieces out around the face. Once I've fastened, or secured the hair, at the bottom, then I like to go back and do some detail work, and kinda frizz up the braid with my hands to give it a little bit more of a lived-in, relaxed vibe."

Brosnahan's makeup artist, Aharon, also walked through how to recreate the actress' red and vanilla-colored eye from her 2019 fall style photo shoot.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Fall Style issue about Hollywood’s top glam squads features Zendaya, Margot Robbie and 13 other A-listers.