Rachel Maddow Unloads on NBC Bosses as Former Staffers Released from NDAs

"It would be impossible for me to overstate the amount of consternation in this building," the MSNBC host told viewers.

Rachel Maddow criticized NBC for how it handled Ronan Farrow's reporting on Harvey Wesintein and sexual harassment allegations against former host Matt Lauer on Friday during The Rachel Maddow Show.

While Catch and Kill author Ronan Farrow sat across from Maddow to discuss his latest book, which details the alleged assaults of Weinstein, the MSNBC host spoke frankly about NBC's internal unease in the handling both Weinstein and Lauer's stories. "Accusations people in positions of authority inside this building may have been complicit shielding those guys...are very hard to stomach," Maddow told viewers and Farrow. "I've been through a lot of ups and downs in this company. It would be impossible for me to overstate the amount of consternation that exists in this building on this story."

During Maddow's broadcast, she also shared a statement from the company noting it would release former NBC News employees who believe they were sexually harassed from confidentiality and non-disparagement arrangements.

"Any former NBC News employee who believes that they cannot disclose their experience with sexual harassment as a result of a confidentiality or non-disparagement provision in their separation agreement should contact NBCUniversal and we will release them from that perceived obligation," an NBC spokesperson is credited with saying in the statement.

