Rachel McAdams Welcomes Baby Boy (Report)

Her pregnancy was first reported in February.

Rachel McAdams, 39, and her boyfriend, screenwriter Jamie Linden, 37, have reportedly welcomed her first child, a baby boy. A representative for McAdams did not return The Hollywood Reporter's request for confirmation.

The news was first reported by Hollywood Pipeline, which posted a photo of the couple in which Linden appears to be carrying a baby in his arms. No other details regarding the birth have surfaced.

McAdams' pregnancy was first reported in February, however the actress, whose entire two-year relationship with Linden has been mostly kept under wraps, has not publicly commented on the matter. McAdams was noticeably absent from the February red-carpet premiere of her latest comedy, Game Night, in Los Angeles.