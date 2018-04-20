Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant At 48

The actress revealed in a New York Times profile that she and the 'James Bond' star are expecting.

A Bond baby is on the way. Rachel Weisz revealed that she is pregnant and expecting a child with husband Daniel Craig. The 48-year-old actress shared the happy news in a New York Times profile, published Friday.

"I’ll be showing soon," the Disobedience star told the publication. "Daniel and I are so happy."

She added: "We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery."

Weisz and Craig, the latter who is best known for playing James Bond since 2006's Casino Royale, tied the knot in June 2011 after a whirlwind, six-month romance. Both have children from previous relationship: Weisz shares son Henry, 11, with director Darren Aronofsky, and Craig shares daughter Ella, 25, with his ex-wife, Fiona Loudon.

While the parents-to-be hardly ever discuss their relationship in interviews, Weisz assured the Times that she is "very, very happy" being married to Craig. However, the Hollywood duo are lost when it comes to making "coupledom" part of their public narrative.

"I really take my hat off to them," she said of other movie star pairs. "But Daniel and I are really similar. We just literally don’t know how to do that. We’re just really crap at talking about our private lives."

Prior to meeting Craig, Weisz never imagined that she would ever become someone's wife.

“It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment," she told the Evening Standard earlier this year, adding, "I mean, I wear a ring all the time. I wear my ring with pride. I’m taken."