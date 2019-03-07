Rachel Weisz to Star in, Produce 'Lanny'

The film is based on Max Porter's upcoming novel, optioned by the Oscar-winning actress alongside BBC Films and The Bureau.

Rachel Weisz is set to star in Lanny, adapted from Max Porter's upcoming novel, the follow-up to his acclaimed Grief Is A Thing With Feathers.

The Oscar-winning Brit – who recently earned a best supporting actress nomination for The Favourite – has optioned the book alongside The Bureau and BBC Films, and will produce together with The Bureau's Tristan Goligher.

Described by The Sunday Times as a “remarkable feat of literary virtuosity”, Lanny – which has sold in 20 territories – tells the story of its eponymous lead and his family, recently moved to an English commuter village.

Located just outside of London, this village belongs to the people who live in it, and to those who lived in it hundreds of years ago. It belongs to England’s mysterious past, and its confounding present. It belongs to Mad Pete, the grizzled artist. To ancient Peggy, gossiping at her gate. To families dead for generations, and to those who have recently moved there. But it also belongs to Dead Papa Toothwort, who has woken from his slumber in the woods. Dead Papa Toothwort, who is listening to them all.

“With such a peerless combination of talent involved this was an easy decision to make," said agent Lesley Thorne at Aitken Alexander Associates. "We can’t wait to see how they realise Max’s unique storytelling on screen."

Added Goligher: "We all fell in love with this wonderful novel and can’t wait to find the right writer and director to bring this distinctive, wise, and moving story to the screen."