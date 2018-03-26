Rachel Zoe's Zoe Report Acquired

The acquisition includes the Zoe Report's 2 million email subscribers.

The Zoe Report, the style website founded in 2009 by Hollywood stylist Rachel Zoe, has been acquired by Bustle Digital Group, the news and culture site aimed at millennial women.

Comprised mostly of celebrity and shopping features, The Zoe Report joins Bustle, Romper and Elite Daily as the fourth brand in the Bustle family, which currently has 80 million unique visitors per month.

Bustle also adds the site's 2 million email subscribers and sizable social media following. The Zoe Report will continue under its own masthead and Zoe will remain in an active role.

“In bringing The Zoe Report to Bustle Digital Group and partnering with Rachel, we are adding one of the world’s most recognized and authoritative fashion voices. Additionally, we further expand Bustle Digital Group’s reach on Instagram and establish a massive email newsletter audience,” Bryan Goldberg, Bustle Digital Group CEO, said in a statement. “Rachel and her team have built a dedicated following measured in millions, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with them to further grow the business, technology and fan following.”

“Bustle has established itself as a leader in content for women. We are thrilled The Zoe Report will accelerate its growth and mission of empowering women through living a life in style by leveraging Bustle’s audience and expertise. I am truly excited to partner with Bryan and his team for years to come." said Zoe. "Additionally, this will provide Rachel Zoe, Inc. the resources to further invest and focus on our global fashion and lifestyle businesses — Rachel Zoe Collection and Box of Style by Rachel Zoe.”

“Adding The Zoe Report to our portfolio is a natural next move as we continue to grow the fashion and beauty verticals for our audience.” said Kate Ward, Bustle Digital Group Editor-in-Chief. “We look forward to building on the incredible foundation that Rachel and her team have built, and connecting with even more women eager to express themselves through their own individual style."

The acquisition is effective April 1 with The Zoe Report editorial teams reporting to Ward. Although terms of the deal were not disclosed, Axios reports that it was a combination of cash and stock and that upon close Zoe will become a significant shareholder in Bustle Digital Group.

Zoe, who has been one of the most successful Hollywood stylists in parlaying her star wattage to other platforms, including TV, the web and retail, will continue to own and operate her lifestyle business which includes Rachel Zoe ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories and her subscription service Box of Style.