Radar Pictures, Protege Pictures Nab Movie Rights to NBA Star Bernard King’s Memoir (Exclusive)

The Hall of Famer's story "Game Face," revealing the highs and lows of a legendary pro basketball career, is headed to the big screen.

Radar Pictures and Protege Pictures have picked up the film rights to the memoir Game Face from New York Knicks and NBA legend Bernard King.

The memoir, penned by King and Jerome Preisler, will recount King's legendary NBA career that played out against a history of hidden turmoil off the court. King played in the NBA for 14 seasons until 1993 and was a four-time All-Star.

But besides chronic physical injuries, the Knicks star endured cycles of negativity and self-destructiveness due to childhood trauma and sobriety issues. "You can’t read Mr. King’s story and not be inspired by the passion, the drive and the competitive spirit that simply wouldn’t allow him to fail," Protege CEO Rodney Henry said in a statement Thursday.

Henry has developed the film project with King after the Protege exec earlier worked with NBA All-Stars including Kenny Anderson and Stephon Marbury.

"After meeting Rodney, and talking for hours, I knew this project would happen. We are both New Yorkers, and he gets me,” said King in his own statement.

Henry, Ted Field and King will produce the project.