Radhika Jones, Eva Longoria, Brooke Baldwin to Speak at Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Margaret Cho, Andrew Yang, Liam Payne, Jesse McCartney and Tamron Hall are also set to perform at "I'm Still Graduating," an online commencement event.

As the novel coronavirus outbreak has overturned college graduation plans nationwide, one college-focused media brand is planning a star-studded virtual ceremony to celebrate the Class of 2020.

Her Campus, the female-focused company that owns Spoon University, College Fashionista and InfluenceHer Collective, announced Monday that it is organizing "I'm Still Graduating,” an online graduation ceremony, to take place Friday, May 15, at 12 p.m. ET. Eva Longoria, Radhika Jones, Margaret Cho, Brooke Baldwin, Liam Payne, Jesse McCartney, Andrew Yang and Tamron Hall are all set to speak at the ceremony, which will feature speeches, toasts and performances.

Also confirmed to appear at the event are Billie Jean King, Kenneth Cole, John Kasich, Rebecca Minkoff, Saweetie, Hailie Sahar, Lauren Akins, Hunter McGrady, Jaime King, Alisyn Camerota and Drax Project, among others (see the full list and RSVP at ImStillGraduating.com).

Besides famous faces, the ceremony will feature the accomplishments of select members of the Class of 2020. Interested individuals can apply to participate to perform or speak, with applications due April 30. Participating students who sign up at ImStillGraduating.com can also create an online, sharable "graduation page" to share photo and memories, connect with other graduates and record 60-second videos.

“We are ecstatic to announce this incredible group of speakers and performers across industries who share in our enthusiasm around rallying behind the Class of 2020 to give them the graduation they deserve,” co-founder, CEO and editor in chief of Her Campus Media, Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, said in a statement about the event. “We’re turning the letdown of a missed graduation experience on its head and bringing together the lineup of our dreams to deliver commencement addresses and performances that will inspire, motivate and uplift at a time that this year’s graduates, and all of us, need it most. This will be an immersive, electrifying, unifying experience beyond what could have been possible at any individual graduation ceremony.”

Earlier in the month iHeartRadio announced its own graduation initiative: In an upcoming podcast special, the company will play commencement speeches that Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend and others recorded for seniors.