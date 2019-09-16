Radio Host Elvis Duran Marries Longtime Boyfriend Alex Carr
The pair wed Saturday in New Mexico with a Day of the Dead-themed ceremony.
Z-100 radio host Elvis Duran has long garnered a reputation for his uplifting and entertaining interviews with world-famous celebrities. Now, he's having his own moment in the spotlight.
On Saturday, Duran married his longtime boyfriend and fiance Alex Carr at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa in Santa Fe, New Mexico. With many of their family, friends and co-workers in attendance, Duran and Carr were wed in a colorful, vibrant setting filled with multicolored decorations, flowers and even clothing from the grooms for their Day of the Dead theme.
According to celebrity wedding planner Mikie Russo's Instagram, the evening was star-studded as well — singer Sheléa offered up her voice throughout the evening, performing songs like Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" and Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," while special guests like Charlamagne Tha God, Barbara Corcoran, Dr. Oz and more looked on.
Duran himself posted an adorable clip just before the nuptials of his fiance getting nervous before the ceremony. "I'm gonna run away," Carr said in the clip, before an offscreen Duran declared, "No, you're not."
Check out some of the moments from the wedding below.
Still recovering from this weekend in Santa Fe New Mexico. Had the pleasure of watching my Radio Godfather @elvisduran get married to my guy @acarrzoo (I steal a lot of his memes and don’t credit him but that’s another story) they say what happens in Santa Fe ends up on social media but I didn’t take any pics or video because I was to busy enjoying the moment so if you want to see more of the festivities search the hashtag #AlexandElvis2019 or wait until @elvisduran or @acarrzoo release official pics and video because I just stole all these pics off the gram. Congrats to my guys and I wish them a lifetime of happiness!!!
This story first appeared on Billboard.com.