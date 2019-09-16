Radio Host Elvis Duran Marries Longtime Boyfriend Alex Carr

The pair wed Saturday in New Mexico with a Day of the Dead-themed ceremony.

Z-100 radio host Elvis Duran has long garnered a reputation for his uplifting and entertaining interviews with world-famous celebrities. Now, he's having his own moment in the spotlight.

On Saturday, Duran married his longtime boyfriend and fiance Alex Carr at the Eldorado Hotel & Spa in Santa Fe, New Mexico. With many of their family, friends and co-workers in attendance, Duran and Carr were wed in a colorful, vibrant setting filled with multicolored decorations, flowers and even clothing from the grooms for their Day of the Dead theme.

According to celebrity wedding planner Mikie Russo's Instagram, the evening was star-studded as well — singer Sheléa offered up her voice throughout the evening, performing songs like Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" and Aretha Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," while special guests like Charlamagne Tha God, Barbara Corcoran, Dr. Oz and more looked on.

Duran himself posted an adorable clip just before the nuptials of his fiance getting nervous before the ceremony. "I'm gonna run away," Carr said in the clip, before an offscreen Duran declared, "No, you're not."

Check out some of the moments from the wedding below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.