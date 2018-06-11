CineEurope: StudioCanal Teases 'Radioactive,' 'Secret Garden' and 'Shaun the Sheep 2'

The European giant opened the trade show in Barcelona.

The Rosamund Pike-starring biopic Radioactive, all-star heist thriller The King of Thieves, Aardman’s stop-motion animation sequel Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and the David Heyman-produced The Secret Garden were just some of the titles teased by StudioCanal in their opening presentation at CineEurope.

Raising the curtain on the European trade show in Barcelona, the company laid claim to being Europe’s leading studio and offered some impressive stats backing this up, including touting its Paddington films that are now a half-a-billion-dollar franchise thanks to 2017’s hugely successful sequel.

Among the major titles in the presentation, given by exec vice president of global distribution Anna Marsh and head of global marketing Hugh Spearing, was an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Radioactive, the biopic of Marie Curie from Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis) and starring Pike as the Nobel Prize-winning scientist.

“This is a biopic of radioactivity,” said Satrapi in the clip, adding that she was determined that the film had to be hers. “There was no alternative.”

The audience was also treated to an exclusive look at the teaser trailer for Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, the follow up to the 2015 stop-animation hit that earned some $110 million worldwide. StudioCanal also mentioned another Aardman film in the pipeline, Chicken Run 2, which The Hollywood Reporter exclusively announced earlier this year, but that isn’t due to land until 2021.

In a special video presentation, prolific and multi-award winning producer Heyman gave some very early glimpses of the vision behind the adaptation of children’s classic novel The Secret Garden. Jack Thorne has penned the update, which has just started shooting and is set to star Colin Firth and Julie Walters. Marsh pointed out that the project was a hit in the Cannes market, where it sold out in “just five days.”

The trailer for King of Thieves, James Marsh’s dramatic retelling of the U.K.'s famed Hatton Garden robbery, was also screened, alongside footage from family title Mia and the White Lion. Liam Neeson also gave an on-screen introduction to thriller Hard Powder, in which he plays the “most dangerous snowplough driver seen on screen."