Radiotopia Plots Thriller Podcast 'Passenger List' Starring Kelly Marie Tran

Interview series 'Adult ISH' is also joining the podcast network.

Radiotopia is adding two new shows to its portfolio.

This summer, the podcast network will debut mystery-thriller Passenger List starring Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran. It has also added YR Media's Adult ISH to its lineup.

Passenger List hails from creator John Scott Dryden, who previously served as a writer-producer on Panoply's LifeAfter. He co-wrote and co-directed the series with Lauren Shippen (The Bright Sessions). The show will tell the story of Atlantic Flight 702, which has disappeared mid-flight between London and New York with 256 passengers on board. Kaitlin Le (Tran), a college student whose brother vanished on the flight, takes it upon herself to uncover the truth. Rounding out the cast of Passenger List are Colin Morgan (The Fall), Rob Benedict (Supernatural) and Patti LuPone.

Additional writers on Passenger List include Mara Wilson and Kevin Rodriguez. Mark Henry Phillips worked on the sound design.

Meanwhile, Adult ISH is also joining Radiotopia. The podcast, which features a mix of interviews, storytelling and advice, is hosted by Nyge Turner and Merk Nguyen, who people in their twenties who dive into topics central to their lives, including mental health, professional goals, identity, rate, music and relationships. The show first debuted in November and will partner with Radiotopia for its second season, which will feature interviews with W. Kamau Bell, Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Shan Boodram.

"As Radiotopia evolves, we continue to live our mission of empowering bold, independent creators while exploring the creative potential for audio," said Radiotopia executive producer Julie Shapiro. "From a riveting, sound-drenched mystery-thriller to a first-of-its-kind podcast for almost-adults, we’re excited to open new worlds for our listeners and new audiences."

Adult ISH's second season will launch Aug. 22 and Passenger List will debut Sept. 16.

Radiotopia was founded by 99% Invisible host Roman Mars as part of non-profit PRX.