Calvin Klein's Licensed Collections Get the Raf Simons Treatment

The Hollywood-loved designer puts his stamp on the Calvin Klein Eyewear, Underwear and Jeans lines.

Ever since Raf Simons took the helm as chief creative officer at Calvin Klein in late 2016, he has reinvigorated the label with his own distinctive take on Americana. According to PVH’s 2017 earnings report, out a couple weeks ago, the booming success of Calvin Klein (up 23 percent in the fourth quarter, compared to 2016) and Tommy Hilfiger are catapulting PVH to greater fortune.

Now Simons is setting his sights on the company’s licensed merchandise. Today Calvin Klein Inc. and Marchon Eyewear Inc. announced that Simons has taken over design of the newly rebranded Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, Calvin Klein and Calvin Klein Jeans men’s and women’s sunglasses and prescription eyewear to align with recent restructuring of the apparel and accessories collections.

This marks the first time that Calvin Klein 205W39NYC will offer optical eyewear “designed to complement Simons’ new elevated ready-to-wear and accessories collections,” according to a brand statement. The 205W39NYC sunglasses and optical frames ($425 to $525) are crafted in Italy and Japan from titanium and striated acetate with leather, brushed metal and striped or color-blocked accents and have a new signature “fly-away” bridge. The Calvin Klein line of sun and optical styles ($139 to $260) will include sleek styles in light-weight titanium and carved crystal acetate, while Calvin Klein Jeans eyewear ($99 to $239) features denim-inspired details and patterns. All three collections are available at Calvin Klein stores, calvinklein.com and other select retail outlets.

In other brand news, Calvin Klein showed a preview of its fall 2018 denim and underwear collections (both licensed by Warnaco Group) to press in Los Angeles today. While Simons updated the logo for all brand lines in 2017, these are the first commercial collections that show Simons’ complete creative imprint.

In the mix are a capsule line of tees and hoodies decorated with Andy Warhol’s art, part of the ongoing licensing agreement between Calvin Klein and the Andy Warhol Foundation that was first unveiled in the spring 2018 runway collection shown at New York Fashion Week in September 2017. These more affordable pop art pieces will hit stores in June. The Calvin Klein Jeans collection for fall 2018 also includes color-block denim shirts, jackets and jeans, floral maxi dresses, and vibrant turtlenecks and accessories — some with Western flair — due to land in stores and online in July.

Isabelle Huppert and Millie Bobby Brown (who stars in the latest Calvin Klein Jeans "Our Family" campaign with Paris Jackson) have both recently donned the brand’s sunglasses and we expect to see Calvin Klein’s logo underwear and denim on more famous faces in the crowds at Coachella this weekend.