Rag & Bone Pulls Out of Hudson Yards Fashion Week Show After Trump Fundraiser

The fashion brand follows Prabal Gurung in changing venues after learning developer Stephen Ross hosted an event to raise money for the president's reelection bid.

Two designers have pulled out of New York Fashion Week shows at Hudson Yards following news that its developer Stephen Ross hosted a fundraiser for President Donald Trump.

American label Rag & Bone has decided to change venues from its original runway show at arts space The Shed at Hudson Yards in September, WWD reports. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed Rag & Bone does not have plans to show at The Shed and is working with another venue.

Rag & Bone's decision follows Prabal Gurung on Aug. 7 pulling out of his New York Spring 2020 fashion show at the $25 billion Hudson Yards development. The inclusive designer tweeted, “I was previously in conversation with Hudson Yards’ The Vessel as the venue for my brand’s upcoming 10-year show during NYFW. When I heard about this fundraiser, I chose to pull my participation.”

Gurung said he cut ties after learning that Ross — whose The Related Companies also owns SoulCycle and Equinox — was hosting a fundraiser for Trump in the Hamptons, calling Ross’ political support “appalling” and “shocking.” The Hamptons fundraiser on Aug. 9 netted $12 million for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign with attendees including Bill O'Reilly, Geraldo Rivera and Donald Trump Jr. Tickets went for $100,000 for a photo and lunch or $250,000 for a roundtable, photo and lunch.

Fashionista reports that about nine other brands are set to show at Hudson Yards.

Ross' wife, jewelry designer Kara Ross, is a board member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), which has received calls to remove Kara Ross from the council. Dana Lorenz of Fallon Jewelry posted an open letter to the CFDA to cancel her membership, saying, "I will no longer participate if a woman that funds the current administration remains on the board."

The CFDA told THR in a statement Wednesday: "As a non-profit 501(c)(6) organization in the United States, the CFDA does not participate in political campaigns and is legally restricted to do so. As ever, through its nearly 500 members and countless programs, the CFDA remains steadfastly committed to diversity and inclusion, gender equality, LGBTQ rights, fair immigration policy and sustainability in the fashion industry. The organization does not discriminate by race, gender, religion, or political affiliation. The Council of Fashion Designers of America serves as the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule, administered through the Fashion Calendar. The CFDA plays no role in the production of fashion shows and is not responsible for designer venue selections."

The fashion community's growing response against the Rosses also inspired Out magazine editor in chief Phillip Picardi to pen an op-ed in Business of Fashion about Fashion Week's "Donald Trump Problem."

The Rosses' outing as Trump fans also sparked backlash in the fitness community, as Olivia Wilde’s stylist Karla Welch canceled her SoulCycle membership and Gwyneth Paltrow's trainer Tracy Anderson decided to donate 20 percent of class proceeds to nonprofits. Billy Eichner and Chrissy Teigen were among the stars to encourage a boycott of the athletic centers on Aug. 7.

Others that attended the opening of Hudson Yards (such as Anne Hathaway and Lin-Manuel Miranda) have yet to speak about their ties to or support for the development, which includes 100 shops, restaurants and more offerings. THR has reached out to Hathaway and Miranda for comment.

"I always have been an active participant in the democratic process," Stephen Ross said last week in a statement. "I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges.”

New York Fashion Week takes place Sept. 6-11. The lineup includes Marc Jacobs, Brandon Maxwell, Vera Wang, Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Proenza Schouler, The Row and Jason Wu.

4/10: A company of this size, resources and reach has the potential to make a massive and positive impact on our community, and is instead putting its efforts into fostering an unsafe culture — Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) August 7, 2019