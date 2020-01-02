Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean Set for Coachella 2020

The music festival takes over Indio for Weekend 1 April 10-12, followed by Weekend 2 April 17-19.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced its 2020 lineup overnight on Thursday, with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean leading the bill.

As usual, organizers leaked the performance lineup one-by-one on Twitter, replying to old tweets from the acts as well as fan hopes to see their favorites on one of the Indio stages.

The star-studded lineup has a little something for every kind of music lover, with EDM stars Calvin Harris and Flume, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, alt-pop star Lana Del Rey and hip-hop stars Lil Uzi Vert and Megan Thee Stallion.

Coachella takes over Indio for Weekend 1 April 10-12, followed by Weekend 2 April 17-19. Check out the full lineup below, and see ticket information here.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.