Rahm Emanuel Joining ABC News as Contributor

The outgoing Chicago mayor has also joined The Atlantic as a contributing editor.

On his first day as a civilian after eight years as mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel landed two jobs in media: as an on-air contributor for ABC News, a network source confirms, and as a contributing editor to The Atlantic magazine.

As first reported by The Daily Beast, Emanuel will follow the path blazed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in joining the network, appearing across ABC News and special events political coverage.

On Tuesday morning, The Atlantic announced Emanuel's magazine job. "The Atlantic will be the primary home for Emanuel’s writing, with the former mayor contributing frequent essays to The Atlantic's Ideas section," the publication said.

Emanuel kicked off his career as a magazine writer with a piece calling on Democrats to focus on the middle class.

According to the Beast report, Emanuel "took meetings last year with several networks, including MSNBC and CNN" about possible media jobs.