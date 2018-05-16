RAI Cinema Joins Lionsgate's Globalgate Consortium

The Italian filmmaker becomes the 12th partner in the local film remake venture led by Paul Presburger, William Pfeiffer and Clifford Werber.

Lionsgate's local film remake venture, Globalgate Entertainment, led by co-founders Paul Presburger, William Pfeiffer and Clifford Werber, has added an Italian partner.

RAI Cinema, the film branch of Italian state broadcaster RAI, becomes the 12th member of the Hollywood studio's global consortium focused on remaking local-language movie that already includes Mexico's Televisa, France's Gaumont and Tobis in Germany.

The Italian film producer and distributor has a 15 percent share of that country's film market, with recent box office performers like Il Principe Abusivo and Mister Felicita, among others.

Lionsgate, Globalgate and Indian banner Azure Entertainment recently unveiled plans to produce Indian versions of the hit Mexican comedy Instructions Not Included and the South Korean action thriller The Terror Live.

There's no word on plans to adapt RAI movies as local-language films in other international territories. "Italy has a legendary film culture, with a record 14 Academy Awards for best foreign language picture and a robust local industry, driven by RAI Cinema," Globalgate's Clifford Werber, William Pfeiffer and Paul Presburger said in a statement.