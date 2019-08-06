Rain Management Group Adds Former WME Agent Adam Gelvan (Exclusive)

Most recently at Apiary Entertainment, he will head his new company's nonscripted and docuseries department.

Rain Management Group has hired Apiary Entertainment non-scripted head Adam Gelvan to leads its own non-scripted and docuseries efforts, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

"We are excited to partner with Adam as we continue to expand Rain Management Group," partners Jonathan Baruch, Anne Damato, Rick Lefitz and Rob Wolken said in a joint statement. "Adam brings years of industry experience, excellent relationships and a passion for this area of the business."

After graduating from Columbia College Chicago with high honors, Gelvan began his career at the William Morris Agency (later WME), where over the course of 12 years he rose to talent and television packaging agent. After that, he spent about a year as general manager and a senior business development executive for Whalerock Industries.

"I'm very excited to be joining RMG and help grow their already diverse slate of artists and producing experience," Gelvan said in a statement. "My experience at WME, Whalerock and Apiary made me bullish about the expansion of representation in this area of the business. Management in the non-scripted space is growing quickly, and I've been incredibly impressed with RMG and how they've approached their business with a 'client-first' focus."

RMG's clients working in the non-scripted space include Donnie Wahlberg (Wahlburgers, Donnie Loves Jenny), Adam Richman (Man vs. Food, Secret Eats), Evan Funke (Quibi's Shape of Pasta), Chris Oh (Bravo's Recipe for Deception), Latin American cuisine expert Bill Esparza (Migrant Kitchen, Somebody Feed Phil), author and food critic Simon Majumder (Cutthroat Kitchen) and documentary filmmakers Andrew Shea (HBO's Buzz) and Kurt Mattila (Stuntman).