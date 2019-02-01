Rami Malek Opens Up on Bryan Singer: "My Situation Was Not Pleasant"

"Everyone deserves a voice and anyone who wants to talk about what happened with Bryan deserves to have their voice heard," Malek said during a conversation at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Rami Malek is speaking out about the allegations of sexual abuse that have arisen in recent weeks about Bryan Singer, who directed him in his Oscar-nominated performance for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Malek, who was honored Friday at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for his turn as Freddie Mercury, was asked by The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, who moderated the discussion, about the claims. In an exposé published by The Atlantic last week, Singer was accused by four men of having sex with them while they were underage.

"My heart goes out to anyone who has to live through anything like what I've heard and what is out there," Malek told the audience at Santa Barbara's Arlington Theatre. "It's awful, it's remarkable that this happens, I can appreciate so much what they've been through and how difficult this must be for them. In the light of the #MeToo era that this somehow seems to exist after that, it's a horrible thing."

Pivoting to his own experience with the director, the star said he found it difficult to talk about because he didn't want to take away from the focus on Mercury and Queen, but said he doesn't "want anyone to not feel like they can share their story."

"I've sat here and talked about how everyone deserves a voice and anyone who wants to talk about what happened with Bryan deserves to have their voice heard," Malek said. "In my situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all. And that's about what I can say about it at this point."

A visibly emotional Malek paused while the audience applauded, and then added, "For anyone who is seeking any solace in all of this, Bryan Singer was fired. Bryan Singer was fired, I don't think that was something anyone saw coming but I think that had to happen and it did."

Singer was fired before Bohemian Rhapsody was completed, but for not showing up to work on the film rather than for abuse allegations. The director has denied those allegations, and Malek has previously said he was unaware of claims against Singer before taking on the film. Despite his firing, Singer will still make $40 million from the Freddie Mercury biopic.

These are not the first abuse allegations against him, as in December 2017, Singer was accused of rape by Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who claimed Singer forced him to engage in oral and anal sex while aboard a yacht in Seattle in 2003 when he was just 17. Even after the new accusations, Singer will keep his directing job on the upcoming Red Sonja.