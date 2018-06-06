'Mr. Robot's' Rami Malek, Sam Esmail Team for Muslim Undercover FBI Agent Thriller

Universal has optioned the rights to 'American Radical,' a memoir written by Tamer Elnoury and Kevin Maurer.

Mr. Robot star Rami Malek and the show’s creator and showrunner Sam Esmail are teaming up to bring the story of an undercover Mulsim FBI agent to the big-screen.

Universal has optioned the rights to American Radical, a memoir written by Tamer Elnoury and Kevin Maurer.

Malek would toppling the project while Esmail would direct. The two would also produce along with Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content.

Published in October 2017, Radical told of story of Elnoury, a pseudonym for a proud American Muslim who, after a years as a police officer, joined a counterterrorism unit in the years after 9/11. The book told of the hurdles he faced being a Muslim patriot and also of his infiltrating an al-Qaeda group that had designs on an attack.

The material seems primed for Malek and Esmail who explore similar thematic ground with their Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show. Mr. Robot centers on a cybersecurity hacker, racked with paranoia, who joins an underground anarchist group. The USA Network show will enter its fourth season later this year.

Malek next stars as Freddie Mercury in the late singer’s biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. He is also lending a voice to a character in Universal’s live-action/CG hybrid, Dr. Doolittle.

Executive vp of production Mark Sourian and creative executive Lexi Barta will oversee for Universal.

