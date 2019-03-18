Rami Malek Extolls Importance of Silence in 'Blackout' Podcast Visual Trailer

'Blackout's' first two episodes premiere March 19.

Silence doesn't occur very much in podcasts, but it is the theme of the new visual trailer for Rami Malek's audio story Blackout.

The star of Bohemian Rhapsody and Mr. Robot is stretching into a new medium with the thriller, about a small-town radio DJ who fights to protect his family and community when the power grid goes down nationwide. "The funny thing about silence, though, if you sit with it long enough, you might hear something that was there all along," Malek says in the creepy new trailer, which features grainy, night cam-esque images.

Blackout is the first podcast from QCODE, a new audio storytelling company from former CAA agent Rob Herting in collaboration with Automatik and Grandview. The project was created by Scott Conroy and Malek also serves as a producer. Endeavor Audio is producing alongside QCODE.

"Our primary goal is to empower artists to tell stories that are thought-provoking and relevant, as well as entertaining," Herting said. "Scott and Rami have done a wonderful job creating and crafting this grounded and hyper realistic story about systemic breakdown in society and chaos giving way to heroes. They have built a world that we are excited to share with listeners, and a world that we are going to continue to expand on and explore."

Added Endeavor Audio general manager Moses Soyoola, "We could not be more excited to partner with someone of Rami's caliber and a state-of-the-art audio production outfit in QCode. With incredibly immersive and cinematic sound design, Blackout captures Endeavor Audio's vision to elevate the podcast medium with premium television-style production quality and talent."

Blackout's first two episodes premiere March 19. Additional installments of the eight-episode podcast will drop on Tuesdays.

Watch the visual trailer below.