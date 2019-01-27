Rami Malek Thanks Freddie Mercury, Queen After Accepting SAG Award

Malek thanked his 'Bohemian Rhapsody' co-stars and producers Graham King and Denis O'Sullivan, though he didn't mention ousted director Bryan Singer.

Rami Malek won the SAG Award for best actor in a film for his role in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Malek called the win "an honor I'm taken aback by," and thanked Freddie Mercury, the Queen frontman whom he portrays in the film.

"I get some power from him that is about stepping up and living your best life; being exactly who you want to be and accomplishing everything you so desire," Malek said. "And I feel that, and he allows us all to feel that. So this is for him."

The actor beat out Christian Bale in Vice, Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, Viggo Mortensen in Green Book, and John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman.

The 2019 SAG Awards were simulcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, with Megan Mullally serving as the show's second-ever host.