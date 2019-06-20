Randall Christensen, 'Dancing With the Stars' Costume Designer, Dies at 60

Christensen's work on the reality show spanned 11 seasons and earned him the moniker "the next Bob Mackie" from the legend himself.

Emmy-winning costume designer Randall Christensen, best known for his work on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, has died from complications due to carcinoid cancer, his business manager said. He was 60.

Christensen's work on the reality show began in 2006 and spanned 11 seasons, during which he designed iconic dance and skate costumes and was tapped as "the next Bob Mackie" by the legendary designer himself. He won an Emmy in 2006 for outstanding costumes and was nominated multiple times for the Costume Designers Guild awards.

Christensen's designs also were featured in films such as Shall We Dance, where his gown was worn by Jennifer Lopez; Take the Lead; Dance With Me; and Marilyn Hotchkiss' Ballroom Dancing & Charm School. He operated his own company, Randall Designs, out of Phoenix, supplying ballroom dance costumes to clients worldwide, including Olympic ice skaters Charlie White and Meryl Davis.

Born in South Carolina in 1958, Christensen lived most recently in Long Beach, California. He is survived by his husband, opera singer Aaron Ball; his mother; and four siblings.

A memorial service will be held June 29 at Brentwood Presbyterian Church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society.