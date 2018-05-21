Randy Jackson Signs With UTA

He was previously repped by CAA.

Producer, performer and former American Idol judge Randy Jackson has signed with UTA, Billboard has learned. The longtime musician, former A&R rep at Columbia Records and MCA Records and executive producer for the MTV series America's Best Dance Crew will be represented worldwide in all areas.

The Grammy winner has collaborated with Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin and performed with stars like Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Keith Richards, Journey, Carlos Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Jerry Garcia and Bob Weir. Jackson has earned more than 1,000 gold and platinum plaques with over 200 million albums sold worldwide.

In 2002, Jackson became a household name as a judge on American Idol for 13 seasons. He operates the artist-management and production company Dream Merchant 21 Entertainment and has joined the technology-enabled management firm Faction, where he will bring over his existing roster of pop and Latin artists and producers, as well as digital talent.

Jackson is the ‘Goodwill Ambassador’ for Save the Children U.S. and works with the Gibson Foundation and the Music in the Schools program at the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. He continues to be managed by Artist & Brand Management, Brillstein Entertainment and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.

