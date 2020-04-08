Randy Newman Writes Catchy Quarantine Tune Titled "Stay Away"

"It's hard for Americas who don't like being told what to do at all. But, in this case, let's do it," the musician says at the conclusion of the tune.

Randy Newman has a new song that is all about staying safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning musician wrote "Stay Away" after a request from Los Angeles' station KPCC. The song debuted Wednesday on AirTalk with Larry Mantle.

Newman says he was asked by the station to due a PSA about staying six-feet apart and washing hands frequently, but "I wrote a song instead."

The song beings," Venus in sweatpants, that's who you are. And when this mess is over, I'll buy you a car."

In another section, he sings, "Stay away from me. Baby, keep your distance, please. Stay away from me. Words of love in times like these."

About two minutes long, Newman repeats to wash your hands and don't touch your face.

At the conclusion, Newman says, "Thank you very much. I wish everyone well and I wish myself well, to some extent. Stay safe. It's hard for Americans who don't like being told what to do at all. But, in this case, let's do it. We'll be alright."

Listen to the song here.