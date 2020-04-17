Ranjit Chowdhry, 'The Office' and 'Prison Break' Actor, Dies at 64

The actor also appeared in 'NYPD Blue' and 'Cosby.'

Ranjit Chowdhry, an actor who appeared in The Office and Prison Break, has died. He was 64.

No cause of death was given. His death was first reported in The Economic Times on Thursday. Chowdhry's half-sister Raell Padamsee also shared the news on Instagram, writing, "For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share stories on May 5th. With love, Raell."

Chowdhry was born in India in 1956 and began his career in 1978 in Basu Chatterjee’s feature film Khatta Meetha. He went on to appear in NYPD Blue, Cosby, Falcone and Prison Break, before becoming Vikram in The Office in 2007.

In 1991, Chowdhry penned Sam & Me, which he also starred in. The film was directed by Deepa Mehta.

His most recently appeared as a hotel manager in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.