Rapper 6ix9ine Granted Early Prison Release Amid Coronavirus Crisis

6ix9ine just caught a huge break. As confirmed in court documents obtained by Billboard, the rapper, née Daniel Hernandez, will be a free man after a New York judge granted him a compassionate release in light of the coronavirus outbreak. His discharge will be effective immediately.

According to the documents, 6ix9ine will be under house arrest for the next four months under supervised release. Not only will he have a GPS monitor, but he also will have to live at an address agreed upon by his probation officer. Additionally, 6ix9ine can only leave his house if he requires medical attention or needs to visit his attorney.

The rapper was initially slated to be released from jail this July. Last week, Judge Paul A. Engelmayer denied 6ix9ine's initial request for home confinement. "The Court is constrained to deny Mr. Hernandez's request," read the judge's order obtained by Billboard. "Having canvassed potential sources of legal authority, the Court concludes that it lacks the legal authority to thus modify his sentence."

The rapper's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, cited 6ix9ine's medical history, which includes sinusitis, asthma and bronchitis as primary reasons for him to evacuate prison and finish the remainder of his sentence at home. "It seems like just a matter of time before all prisons in the area are hit with this virus, both inmates and guards," Lazzaro wrote in his request last month.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.