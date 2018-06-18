Rapper Jimmy Wopo Killed in Pittsburgh Drive-By Shooting

The "Elm Street" rapper's manager, Taylor Maglin, confirmed the death of his client on Facebook.

Emerging Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo has been identified as one of the victims in a double shooting in Pittsburgh's Middle Hill neighborhood on Monday evening, according to KDKA. The "Elm Street" rapper's manager, Taylor Maglin, confirmed the loss of his client on Facebook.

"I lost my brother today and it’s the worst feeling in the world. He was destined for greatness and he wanted the best for his friends, family and community," Maglin says of the artist born Travon Smart. "We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever. Love you bro."

WTAE reports that one of the two victims has been pronounced dead while the other remains in stable condition. The drive-by shooting allegedly took place by the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Duff Street in the city's Hill District neighborhood, reports the Tribune-Review.

Stay tuned for more updates. Wopo was 21 years old.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.