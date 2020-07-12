Rapper Lil Marlo Reportedly Shot and Killed on Atlanta Highway

"Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation," a spokesperson for the police tells Billboard.

Rapper Lil Marlo has died after being shot in Atlanta on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Billboard that law enforcement responded to a single vehicle accident on the I-285 near the Benjamin E. Mays Drive overpass around 11:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found that the 30-year-old driver had been shot and was deceased.

"Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation," a spokesperson for the police tells Billboard. "At this time, investigators believe the victim was the intended target of the gunfire and they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting."

Law enforcement did not identify the victim. However, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office told the Atlanta Journal Constitution and NBC News that it is investigating the death of Rudolph Johnson, which is the rapper's legal name.

Billboard has reached out to the artist's rep, as well as the medical examiner's office.

Rapper Lil Yachty also posted on social media about Johnson's reported death in the early hours of July 12. "We just did a song 4 this morning smh rip brother @lilmarlo_1," he shared on Instagram.

