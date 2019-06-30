Rapper Lil Nas X Seemingly Comes Out as Gay

"some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," tweeted of his new song.

Lil Nas X seemingly came out as gay on Sunday, the last day of Pride Month 2019.

The rapper posted a tweet about his new song "C7osure" with the message: "some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure."

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

The lyrics include lines like:

True say

I want and I need

To let go

Use my time to be free

It's like it's always what you like

It's always what you like

Why it's always what you like?

It's always what you like, huh

Ain't no more actin', man that forecast say I should just let me grow

No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go

Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take a hold

This is what I gotta do, can't be regretting when I'm old

A couple hours later, after several messages of support from his followers, he followed up with another tweet, along with artwork from his album featuring the colors of the rainbow, a symbol of LGBTQ pride: "deadass thought i made it obvious."

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

The news comes a week after Lil Was X hit the BET Awards stage alongside Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their hit "Old Town Road."

"Old Town Road" has spent 12 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the longest-running No. 1 hit of 2019. Its music video has garnered 137.1 million views on YouTube.