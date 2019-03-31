Rapper Nipsey Hussle Killed in Los Angeles Shooting (Report)

The Grammy nominee was shot Sunday outside his Los Angeles clothing store, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 33.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed Sunday outside his South Los Angeles clothing store, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was 33.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting, while Hussle was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was reportedly shot multiple times outside his store, Marathon Clothing.

Reached by The Hollywood Reporter, an LAPD spokesperson said confirmed a shooting but said, "We don't confirm the names of victims," and pointed to a statement on the LAPD HQ Twitter account: "At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased. We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available."

The L.A. Coroner's Office also was unable to confirm.

In a message that takes on a much different meaning now, Hussle's last tweet, sent out about 30 minutes before the shooting, read: "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

Hailing from Crenshaw, Los Angeles, the rapper, real name Ermias Ashgedom, was nominated for a Grammy for best rap album earlier this year for his debut studio album, Victory Lap.

Previously, Hussle had built up a sizeable underground following after releasing a series of critically acclaimed mixtapes, beginning with 2010's The Marathon. In 2013, he came to mainstream prominence for his grassroots viral marketing campaign behind his 1,000 copies only mixtape Crenshaw, charging fans $100 for a physical copy. Rapper Jay-Z purchased 100 copies of Crenshaw, which sold out within 24 hours. Hussle followed a similar tactic for 2015's Mailbox Money, offering fans only 100 physical copies for $1,000 each, which again sold out in rapid time.

Hussle also co-owned a popular clothing label, Marathon Clothing, that is known for its distinctive Crenshaw logos. In June 2017, Hussle opened his first Marathon Clothing standalone store at the corner of Slauson and Crenshaw in Los Angeles. The "smartstore" was notable for offering fans the chance to buy the rapper's merchandise as well as preview exclusive material.

Years earlier, Hussle acknowledged an association with L.A. street gang Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips. He had a child with actress Lauren London as well as children from previous relationships.

Stars from the worlds of music, film, TV and sports were quick to express their shock and outrage on social media after the news broke.

Rihanna tweeted: "This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I’m so sorry this happened to you."

Insecure star Issa Rae tweeted: "Watching Nipsey inspired me to invest and own in our communities. He was a solid man who loved his woman, his family and his community. This hurts."

Rapper Meek Mill wrote: "Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired ... prayers for my brother and his family."

Pharrell Williams added: "You were about something..positive and for your community in every chance you had to speak..and because of that You inspired millions..millions who will uphold your legacy forever. rest amongst the stars."

"This is tragic," added Chance the Rapper.

Lakers star LeBron James added: "So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt.."