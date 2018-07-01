Rapper Smoke Dawg Shot, Killed in Toronto

The 21-year-old rapper, who once collaborated with Drake, was shot outside a Toronto nightclub on Saturday.

Canadian police say a rapper who once collaborated with Drake was one of two men killed in a shooting in downtown Toronto.

Authorities on Sunday identified the men as 21-year-old Jahvante Smart and 28-year-old Ernest Modekwe. Smart was also known as Smoke Dawg, and had worked with Drake.

Drake posted a photo on Instagram showing him and Smart performing together.

"All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating," Drake wrote. "I wish peace would wash over our city. So much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out. Rest up Smoke."

Authorities said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Queen and Peter streets in downtown Toronto. A woman wounded in the shooting is expected to recover from her injuries.