Rapper XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot in Miami, Condition Serious

The rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, most recently debuted his second album '?' which reached number one on the Billboard 200 charts.

Twenty-year-old rapper XXXTentacion has been shot in Broward County, according to TMZ. His status is uncertain, but witnesses tell TMZ he appeared lifeless and unconscious at the scene.

When asked about the TMZ report, the Broward County Sheriff's Office told Billboard they received a call of a shooting in Deerfield Beach, Florida, at 3:57 p.m. ET on Monday and that an "adult male victim" was transported to the hospital from the scene.

The embattled rapper (real name: Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy) — whose rise to rap's mainstream has been mired in legal trouble, as he's facing more than a dozen felony charges and allegations of domestic violence — was shopping for motorcycles when shots rang out, TMZ reports. XXXTentacion is currently awaiting trial on the charges.

XXXTentacion is currently awaiting trial on the charges. XXXTentacion recently earned his first No. 1 album on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with ?, which debuted atop the list dated March 31. The set, which was released on his own Bad Vibes Forever label, gave him a second top 10 set, following 17, which debuted and peaked at No. 2 last year. The same week that ? opened at No. 1, he notched his first top 10 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Sad!," which has so far peaked at No. 7. Collectively, his albums have earned 2 million equivalent album units in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music, through June 14. In total, his catalog of songs have tallied 3.96 billion on-demand streams (audio and video combined).

Billboard has reached out to reps for XXXTentacion for confirmation and further information.

More to come.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.