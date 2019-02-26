Raquel Welch Pays Tribute to Director Stanley Donen: "Are You Kidding? He's Legendary!"

The actress reminisces on how the 'Singin' in the Rain' director, who died at 94 on Feb. 21, cast her as Lust in 1967's 'Bedazzled.'

I wasn't too keen on doing the film. When I got the call, they said, "Peter Cook and Dudley Moore are doing a movie about the seven deadly sins and they want you to play Lilian Lust." And I was like, "Ugh, I don't need to wear something skimpy again." I was about to turn it down and then they said, "And Stanley Donen is directing." I was like, "Are you kidding? He's legendary!"

I met him on the set in London right before we started shooting. I didn't have many lines; all I did was saunter up in a red lace bikini and say, "Hot buttered buns?" I did it in a Southern accent because I figured Lust came from a hot [climate]. We shot it from different angles and I kept waiting for Stanley to say something — "Dial it back" or "More hip thrust" — but he didn't hover.

Stanley was a class act. He had a great sense of humor, but he wasn't a showoff. He did everything, comedy and musicals, and worked with all the heartthrobs. But he used them so smoothly and beautifully. The man was a genius, I think. He was part of Hollywood history, the best part.

