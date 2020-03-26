Ray Romano, Iliza Shlesinger and More Set for Coronavirus Relief Fund Live Stream

Howie Mandel, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Marc Maron, Patton Oswalt and more comedians will perform to raise money for Comedy Gives Back's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Sometimes laughter is the best way to get people through a difficult time.

A number of comedians will join forces to participate in Laugh Aid, a four-hour live-stream that benefits Comedy Gives Back's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Ray Romano, Iliza Shlesinger, Howie Mandel, Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Marc Maron, Patton Oswalt and more comedians will perform on April 4 at 4 pm PT via a live stream to lift people's spirits and raise money for the charity.

Additional performers include Amanda Seales, The Sklar Brothers, Tom Papa, Bert Kreischer, Dane Cook, Jeffrey Ross, Jessica Kirson, Anthony Jeselnik, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder and many others.

Laugh Aid's goal is to entertain those stuck at home, while supporting the comedy community that usually performs with a live audience. The event will be produced in partnership with Comedy Gives Back, Laugh Lounge, Starburns Audio, All Things Comedy, Earwolf and Comedy Central.

The comedians will perform original content created for the special from their homes, including special edition podcasts, interviews and peeks into their family lives during their time stuck at home.

Viewers will be able to donate with all profits going to Comedy Gives Back's COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. The fund is currently open and taking submissions for grants.

The fund supports stand-up comedians that are in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Through the initiative, comedians can apply for a one-time grant to help with financial hardships caused by COVID-19. The grants will be given to stand-up comics that are unable to work and have lost gigs and income due to canceled shows.

Laugh Aid will be streamed on the Laugh Lounge app, Twitch, Twitter, Comedy Central's YouTube channel and Facebook. An audio version will be available on Spotify and SiriusXM after the live-stream airs.