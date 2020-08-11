Raymond Allen, Actor on 'Sanford and Son,' Dies at 91

He played Uncle Woody on the sitcom and also appeared on 'Good Times' and 'Starsky and Hutch.'

Raymond Allen, who portrayed Uncle Woody on Sanford and Son, died Monday, his daughter announced. He was 91.

"Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago," Ta Ronce Allen wrote on Facebook. "His warmth, kind heart and clever sayings will be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven."

He had been living in a California health care facility since 2016, TMZ reported.

Allen appeared as Woodrow "Woody" Anderson — married to LaWanda Page's Aunt Esther — on 11 episodes of NBC's Sanford and Son from 1974-77. Concurrently, he showed up as Ned the Wino on the CBS comedy Good Times and as Merl the Earl, owner of a body shop, on the ABC crime drama Starsky and Hutch.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Allen also worked on episodes of What's Happening!!, The Love Boat and The Jeffersons.