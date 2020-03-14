Razzie Awards Canceled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The show celebrating the "worst" films of the year was scheduled to take place Saturday, March 14.

The 2020 Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, has been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Razzies normally air the night before the Oscars, but due to the 92nd Academy Awards' early date and the Razzies deciding to avoid anxiety and set its own schedule, according to its site, the 2020 show was scheduled to take place Saturday, March 14.

"Tonight's live Razzie ceremony had to be canceled/postponed because the Mayor of Los Angeles shut down all city-owned venues where more than 50 people could gather, including our site, The Barnsdall Theatre," a statement from co-founder John Wilson read.

"Without a hall, we could not proceed with the show, but we are hoping to have a video to disseminate by tonight (Saturday, March 14) – Perhaps even by what had been our original 'curtain time' of 8pm," he added. "Obviously, if there is no live show, there is nothing to be streamed, either."

The news follows the cancellation or postponement of major events including E3, Coachella, SXSW, MIPTV, CinemaCon and more, as many companies allow their staffers to work from home or limit face-to-face business meetings and unnecessary travel.

The Razzies is not the only awards show being impacted. Earlier this month, Canada's music-centric Juno Awards were canceled, as was the GLAAD Media Awards in New York, while the Kids' Choice Awards were postponed. The BAFTA Games Awards is moving to a live stream.

The Razzies celebrate the "worst" films of the year. Cats, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood tied for the most noms this year, with eight apiece. Each of the movies earned mentions for worst picture, supporting actress, screen combo and screenplay.

Meanwhile, there is one positive recognition given out each year — the Razzie Redeemer Award. This year's nominees in that category include Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name, Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3 and Toy Story 4, Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and Will Smith in Aladdin.