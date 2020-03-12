Razzies to Proceed as Planned Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

The award show for the year's worst movies is still set to go on Saturday at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Los Angeles.

While the vast majority of Hollywood events have been canceled for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus, one industry event is proceeding as scheduled: the Razzies.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, which celebrates the year's worst movies, is still set to go on Saturday at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Los Angeles, with co-founder John Wilson telling The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday that the show will continue, though they are expecting a thinner crowd. Attendees are encouraged to BYOHS (Bring Your Own Hand Sanitizer) and will be spread out throughout the theater, which has nearly 300 seats and falls under California Gov. Gavin Newsom's call to cancel all gatherings of 250 or more people.

"Our performers did not want to bail and because of all the work they have already done, we have decided that the show will go on. As well, because we are being taped for Comedy Dynamics, we have encouraged the audience to stay home. There will be a thin audience, and we want to take care of them as well," Wilson said in a statement. "We had planned on making the hand sanitizer ourselves with alcohol (not the drinking kind) and aloe vera — but those ingredients are missing off the shelves too. The Razzies will go on ... and we might be a little tardy but award season isn't over until 'The Cat Lady Sings!'"

Despite the cancellation or postponement of major events including E3, Coachella, SXSW, MIPTV and CinemaCon — as well as the premiere for Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere and pushing the release of several big-budget films — some smaller events are carrying on, including a cast and filmmaker screening of Sony Pictures Classic's The Climb on Thursday in New York.

The Razzies normally air the night before the Oscars, but due to the 92nd Academy Awards' early date and the Razzies deciding to avoid anxiety and set its own schedule, according to its site, the 2020 show was scheduled to take place post-Oscars.

At this year's Razzies, Cats, A Madea Family Funeral and Rambo: Last Blood are tied for the most noms with eight apiece. Each of the movies earned mentions for worst picture, supporting actress, screen combo and screenplay. Nominated in the sole positive category, the Razzie Redeemer Award, are Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name, Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3 and Toy Story 4, Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and Will Smith in Aladdin.