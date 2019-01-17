'RBG' Directors, Channel 4 Execs Join INTV 2019 Conference

'Born This Way' producer Gil Goldschein, Annapurna Pictures's TV head Sue Naegle and eOne's Peter Micelli are among the TV executives taking the stage at the industry event in Jerusalem in March.

Julie Cohen and Betsy West, the directors/producers of hit documentary RBG, and top UK television executives Joe Mace (ITV Entertainment), Alex Mahon and Lee Mason (Channel 4 CEO and drama commissioning editor, receptively) have joined the growing list of industry players at this year's INTV conference. The annual tech and TV confab will be held in Jerusalem from March 11-12.

Other bold-faced names set to take the stage at INTV 2019 include Peter Micelli, Entertainment One's chief strategy officer, film and television; Sue Naegle, former HBO president of entertainment and head of TV at Annapurna Pictures; and Lauren Anderson, chief content officer at NBC/Snapchat joint venture Indigo Development and Entertainment Arts.

Producing talent including Bunim/Murray Productions's CEO Gil Goldschein (Born This Way, Project Runway) and Storied Media Group's Todd Hoffman and Aaron Fishman, whose slate includes Netflix series Insatiable and upcoming Amazon comedy Modern Love, will also be making the trip to INTV this year.

Previously announced speakers include Netflix’s head of original programming Cindy Holland and mega-producers Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, The Flash) and Mark Burnett (Survivor).

Keshet Media Group, Israel's leading media company, organizes the annual INTV conference.