'Real World: Austin' Star Wes Bergmann Marries Amanda Hornick

Wes Bergmann, who shot to fame at 19 as a star of 2005's The Real World: Austin, has married Amanda Hornick, MTV News reported Saturday.

The reality star, who also has competed in multiple iterations of MTV's The Challenge competition, also tweeted the news on Saturday, telling followers, "Married AF."

The wedding took place on Friday, and the guest list included fellow reality TV stars including The Real World: Austin's Rachel Moyal, Melinda Stolp, Lacey Buehler and Nehemiah Clark as well as Champs vs. Stars co-star Devin Walker, MTV News reported. Bergmann and Hornick have been engaged since Sept. 2016, when he popped the question at a Kansas City Royals game at the team's home stadium.

When asked what his honeymoon plans were, Bergmann told MTV News he wants to "go on the next Challenge and fuck some people up."

Bergmann won Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Duel in 2007 and has competed in multiple other iterations of Challenge, including the ongoing The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars. Off camera he is also a lead investor in BetaBlox, a startup incubator in Kansas City.