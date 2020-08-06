Reality Producers Group Launch Inclusive Hiring Initiative

The goal is to broaden and diversify the pool of available talent for every nonfiction production position — and help that talent succeed long-term.

A group of reality producers are trying to make their industry less white, launching a hiring and retention initiative to advance BIPOC employees in the industry.

NPACT, the trade association for non-fiction production companies doing business in the U.S., has partnered with production job platform Staff Me Up and BIPOC advancement and mentorship organization Hue You Know to assist production companies in making hiring processes more inclusive and ensuring that retention is more likely with efforts to promote equity.

“We’re proud to partner with Staff Me Up and Hue You Know to create new avenues for the production industry to reach underserved and underrepresented talent, and to build programs that can drive success for a new and more diverse generation of leaders in unscripted," said NPACT interim GM Michelle Van Kempen.

The initiative's goal is to broaden and diversify the pool of available talent for every nonfiction production position, and help that talent succeed long-term. To track and measure improvement, NPACT will collect current employment data pertinent to diversity in hiring and retention, and do so at regular intervals moving forward.

“Hue You Know was founded in an effort to create visibility for and amplify the voices of Black, Indigenous and people of color," said Hue You Know founder Bree Fran. "We have been working with organizations like Staff Me Up and NPACT who understand the urgency of our mission. We are honored to partner with them and create not only a space for BIPOC professionals, but also for companies ready to make a concerted effort towards inclusion, equity and belonging.”

Staff Me Up has forged partnerships with a number of diversity advocacy organizations, with whom it will share job listings. Participating production-company employers will now have the ability to push a job listing to those organizations on the platform. Hue You Know will assist companies in creating more hospitable work environments.



“Over the past 12 months, we have been focused on developing new tools and partnerships in order to expand media companies’ awareness of and access to talent outside of their standard networks," said Staff Me Up head of business development Daniel Rosenberg. "We are thrilled to partner with NPACT and Hue You Know; together, we can bring our Diversity & Inclusion Initiative to the leading production companies, networks and agencies in our community.”