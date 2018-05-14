Reality Series 'Fridge Wars' in the Works From Global Road Entertainment

Donald Tang's fast-growing mini studio is pacting with Canada's CBC on the global format as it expands into television.

Moving beyond its roots as an independent film powerhouse, Donald Tang's fast-growing Global Road Entertainment is developing an original reality series, Fridge Wars, to be shopped worldwide as a global format.

The mini studio on Monday said it has pacted with Canada's CBC to produce the unscripted series north of the border, with the studio-based show featuring celebrity chefs making meals from a family's fridge ingredients.

"The format we have co-created is a twist on a food competition show, with plenty of heart, laughs and audience take-away. We expect this to become a global format,” Phil Gurin, president of unscripted and alternative television at Global Road Entertainment, said in a statement.

Global Road's TV division stands alongside the mini studio's film plans after recently revealing a $1 billion war chest to invest in film production over the next three years. In 2014, CBC unveiled plans to collaborate with Gurin’s The Gurin Company to develop original Canadian formats for global distribution.

Global Road was launched last year when Tang Media Partners merged its production and sales groups IM Global (which it had acquired in 2016) with North American theatrical distributor Open Road.

Global Road's TV division earlier announced co-development deals with producers Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips under their New Nation Networks banner, French powerhouse production company Newen and leading Ukrainian media group FILM.UA Group.