Reality Star Todd Chrisley Reveals COVID-19 Experience: "Sickest I Have Ever Been on This Earth"

The TV personality opened up about his experience with the illness on his 'Chrisley Confessions' podcast.

Todd Chrisley on Wednesday revealed that he has been battling the illness caused by the novel coronavirus for weeks. The star, best known as the patriarch of USA's reality series Chrisley Knows Best, opened up about his experience with COVID-19 during his Chrisley Confessions podcast.

"Can we talk about this bitch called corona?" he asked. "I have been battling corona for three weeks. I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth."

Added Chrisley, "Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally I am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my ass."

His daughter Savannah Chrisley — who also appears on Chrisley Knows Best and its spinoff, Growing Up Chrisley — later took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her father's diagnosis. "I have never been so scared in my life," she wrote, adding, "When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying... he and I are the worriers of the bunch. After a couple days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care... he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him."

She continued, "After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..when mom and I read that our hearts dropped. Dads symptoms were worsening as days went on..finally at 3am on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn't fight it any longer."

Savannah Chrisley added that her father remained at Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center for three days to recover. Though Todd Chrisley is feeling better now, his daughter said that she at one point feared for his life.

"I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my best friend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy. I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said 'If he sees these I know he'll keep fighting!'" she recounted. "So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously...STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER!"

Chrisley joins a growing list of notable names who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Chris Cuomo, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim and Andy Cohen, among others. As of Thursday, more than 434,000 known cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S., with over 14,000 of those resulting in deaths.