Rebel Wilson Tapped to Host Amazon’s First Australian Original Series

The comedy competition 'LOL: Last One Laughing' will stream across Prime Video’s 200 territories in 2020.

Rebel Wilson is teaming with Amazon Prime to make a local version of its comedy competition format LOL: Last One Laughing as the streamer’s first Australian Amazon Original series.

Wilson will host and executive produce the six-episode series, which will be made by Endemol Shine in Sydney.

The competition format features a cast of 10 Australian comedic actors and stand-ups competing to make each other laugh first. The final comedian left standing will win the grand prize of AUD$100,000 (US$68,000). LOL: Last One Laughing will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories in 2020.

LOL: Last One Laughing is based on the format of a Japanese Amazon Original series, Hitoshi Matsumoto Presents Documental. It also has been made in Mexico.

“We’re excited to bring LOL: Last One Laughing to our Prime members in Australia and around the world,” James Farrell, head of international originals for Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

He added, “Customers in Japan and Mexico have told us they love Documental and LOL: Last One Laughing. Australia was an easy choice as the next country to bring this to and Rebel Wilson was at the top of our list to host and star.”