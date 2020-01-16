Recording Academy President Placed on Administrative Leave a Week Before Grammys

Deborah Dugan only took over as president/CEO on Aug. 1.

Deborah Dugan, who took over as Recording Academy president/CEO on Aug. 1, has been placed on administrative leave just over a week before the 2020 Grammy Awards due to "serious concerns" brought to the board of trustees' attention, Billboard has confirmed.

“In light of concerns raised to the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, including a formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member of the Recording Academy team, the Board has placed Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan on administrative leave, effective immediately," a statement provided to Billboard reads. "The Board has also retained two independent third-party investigators to conduct independent investigations of the allegations.

"The Board determined this action to be necessary in order to restore the confidence of the Recording Academy’s Membership, repair Recording Academy employee morale, and allow the Recording Academy to focus on its mission of serving all music creators," the statement continues. "Board Chair Harvey Mason Jr. will serve as interim President and CEO pending the conclusion of the investigation.

"The Recording Academy Board of Trustees is committed to fostering a safe, diverse, and inclusive workplace, music industry, and society,” the statement concludes.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are set to take place Sunday, Jan. 26, in Los Angeles.

More to come...