Red Carpet Skin Prep: Treatments Favored by Chrissy Teigen, Robin Wright, Sophie Turner

From Teigen's underarm Botox to Hollywood skincare expert Kate Somerville's gold needle fillers, these are the treatments du jour to prep skin for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

More and more dermatologists are releasing their own branded, at-home skincare products. Dermatologist Dr. Loretta offers a 10-piece skincare line that includes an anti-aging repair serum and micro peel peptide pads in millennial pink packaging; meanwhile, Dr. Paul Nassif's as|if by Nassif line targets Gen Z with its #GetWoke exfoliating cleanser and mask, #AreWeClear? skin refining essence and #YouFeelMe? hydrocream moisturizer.

The at-home offerings are for good reason — Hollywood facialist Gavin McLeod-Valentine (who has worked with Cate Blanchett, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Yeoh) says the biggest mistake he sees is clients' inconsistency with a dermatologist- or facialist-approved product regime.

"It’s easy to get side-tracked when working with a revolving door of makeup artists for red carpet appearances or on-camera work," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I’ll often put a client on a regime that is working and they are seeing real results. Next thing I know, they are using the latest buzz product, sent to them by their glam squad or their publicist. By the time I get back to see them, I’ve seen their progress slow or, on most occasions, skin is severely dehydrated."

That's why sometimes it may be best to head straight to the clinic, especially for high-profile events such as the upcoming Emmy Awards. Here are some of the top skincare treatments by dermatologists and Hollywood skincare gurus to get glowy, healthy-looking skin ahead of TV's biggest night.

Kate Somerville's Triple Threat Gold Cocktail

Kate Somerville — fans include Lucy Hale, Millie Bobbie Brown and Lili Reinhart — introduced its newest skincare treatment over the summer, available at its newly renovated clinic that opened on Aug. 16. The Triple Threat Gold Cocktail therapy featuring Aquagold uses 24-karat gold needles to deliver micro-injections of hyaluronic acid fillers, neuromodulators (Botox and Dysport), platelet-rich plasma and vitamins into the skin.

The goal is smaller pores, brighter tone, extra hydration, reduced fine lines, less facial sweating and less oily skin. (Sixty minutes for $1,250 or 45 minutes for $775, not including platelet-rich plasma).

Underarm Botox

Chrissy Teigen was one to indulge in the “sweat-tox” trend, posting about her underarm Botox procedure on her Instagram story in August. "Botoxed my armpits. Truly best move I have ever made. I can wear silk again without soaking woohoo!" she wrote of the move to reduce sweating.

New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe explains that prices start at $1,500 and results last about three to four months, the same as wrinkle-reduction and other uses. "The procedure is quick and simple, taking just 15 minutes in most cases. Even though Chrissy Teigen — a major celebrity — is popularizing this procedure, almost anyone is a good candidate. There is very little pain involved, and the only thing a patient needs to consider is how they are going to explain why they look and smell so good after exercising," Rowe says. Others also use the Botox technique on their scalps to decrease sweating and preserve those Dry Bar blowouts.

Joanna Vargas' Sunless Tan

Star facialist Joanna Vargas' latest treatment helps stars get the L.A. sun-kissed look without the tanning bed or harmful UV rays. Her Golden Glow Sunless Tan is a non-toxic, customizable spray tan that starts with an exfoliating full-body microdermabrasion with a diamond-tipped wand to remove dead skin cells and help with tanning absorption. Following a hot towel cleanse, the tanning solution is applied and infused with a hydrating vitamin-rich serum that includes hyaluronic acid, Omega threes, green tea, and aloe vera for an anti-aging effect. And the coloring agent? Right from the garden — naturally derived from beet and sugarcane.

"It’s so popular for the red carpet," says Vargas, whose clients have included Sofia Coppola and Julianne Moore. "People love it because you get a nice glow without looking like you have been sprayed."

The Sunless Tan is available at the Joanna Vargas Salon on 5th Avenue in New York and The Spa by Joanna Vargas at The Sunset Tower in Los Angeles (60 minutes for $175).

The Triad Facial

Dr. David Colbert of New York Dermatology will be getting 2019 Emmy nominees Robin Wright, Natasha Lyonne, Michelle Williams and Sophie Turner red carpet ready for the big night with his signature Triad Facial ($800). The three-part treatment includes microdermabrasion (removes old skin for clarity), laser toning (energizes and promotes collagen production) and chemical peeling (for freshness and radiance). Colbert also offers The Triad for hands and feet, a medical mani/pedi if you will. The services smooth, nourish and protect dry tootsies with a soft laser toning and optional laser hair removal.

Biba's Red Carpet Treatment

With clients including Emily Blunt, Alison Brie, Miley Cyrus and Halsey, esthetician Biba de Sousa gets the stars ready for the red carpet at her Beverly Hills clinic. Drama actress nominee Mandy Moore is heading in the morning of the Emmys this year for skin prep ($450) before getting her makeup done back at her house. "Mandy takes such a good care of her skin and she has facial treatments often, so her skin is in a great shape," de Sousa says. She cleans with the micellar water and adds a hydrating enzymatic mask to remove dead skin cells.

Then de Sousa will use the DermaCulture system's infrared and galvanic mask to stimulate tissues and muscles. Finally, the guru adds plant stem cell serum with peptides and moisturizer. The hands and arms also get their moment with the Biba Signature Onerta Hand and Body Lotion.

Intraceuticals Oxygen Facial

Intraceuticals has garnered top-tier fans including Cate Blanchett, Mandy Moore, Amanda Seyfried, Allison Janney, Debra Messing, Olivia Coleman and Laura Linney. Its Oxygen Facial utilizes hyperbaric oxygen to deliver serums that plump and hydrate to reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Director of studio services for the brand, McLeod-Valentine says he's seeing a "big shift" toward returning to classic facial treatments that have "a proven track record of success."

"While gimmicky new therapies are always fun, when it really matters and time is short, it's important to focus on treatments that really make an equitable visual change to the skin," McLeod-Valentine says. "This means clients are having regular micro-current treatments, Intraceuticals Oxygen Facials, light peels, LED and intense facial massages." He recommends an Oxygen Facial, a deep cleanse a week or so out of an event and regular sculpting massage work as the best prep for awards season.

McLeod-Valentine, brand ambassador to Intraceuticals' five-piece product line Retouch, calls the fragrance-free, paraben-free and silicon-free collection the "gold standard." Plus he's a big fan of home gadgets: LED therapy from LightStim for wrinkles and acne and devices like ZIIP and NuFace for gentle sculpting.

The HydraFacial

The HydraFacial has become one skincare staple to cleanse and extract, a go-to for a pre-awards show refresher with Beyonce, Amy Poehler and Kate Winslet as fans. "I had three on-air personalities in from Miami. The last one is about to get married and she said, 'Oh you've got to give me the HydraFacial,'" dermatologist Dr. Loretta tells THR, explaining that it's popular for deep removal of on-camera makeup that has seeped into skin ($150). "It was amazing to me the amount of actual tint we were able to vacuum out of her pores." She claims that treatments twice a year (and as much as monthly for the first three months) lead to the reduction of blackheads and whiteheads.