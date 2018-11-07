'Red Dead Redemption 2' Sells Impressive 17 Million Copies

The prequel outsold the original in its first eight days of release.

Yeehaw!

Take-Two Interactive, the video game holding company that owns Rockstar Games, revealed in an earnings report Wednesday that its Western open-world game Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 17 million copies since it launched Oct. 26.

The follow-up to 2010's Red Dead Redemption sold more copies in its first eight days than the original did in eight years. In its lifetime, Red Dead Redemption has sold over 14 million copies.

Red Dead Redemption 2 also holds the record for the biggest opening-weekend launch in entertainment history, earning $750 million in its first three days of release. It is the second-highest-grossing entertainment launch of all time, behind Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto V, which achieved over $1 billion in retail sell-through in three days (it released midweek, not over a weekend).

As a result of Red Ded Redemption 2's massive opening, Take-Two raised its financial outlook for 2019.