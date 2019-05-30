'The Red Line' Star Aliyah Royale Signs With Abrams (Exclusive)

The actress played a teen caught between families in the recent CBS limited series from Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti.

The Red Line's Aliyah Royale has signed with Abrams, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The actress starred on the recent Ava DuVernay-Greg Berlanti CBS limited series as Jira, a teenager dealing with the police shooting death of one of her adoptive fathers while also grappling with the emergence of her birth mother (Emayatzy Corinealdi), who is running for ward alderman.

"Aliyah is undoubtedly one of this year's biggest and most respected breakout stars, winning over audiences with her captivating performance on The Red Line," Abrams CEO Robert Attermann said in a statement. "We are excited to have her join the Abrams Artists Agency family to help take her career to new levels and open doors to new opportunities."

Royale has been acting since a young age in local musical theater (including Playhouse West), commercials, television and film. She participated as a kid designer in Project Runway: Threads and The Designer Kids Project and as a cub reporter on FTS Kids News. Her other television credits include TNT's Major Crimes, Bounce TV's Mann and Wife and the NBC TV movie Strange Calls. Her philanthropic interests include the Malaria Must Die campaign, international refugee work and combating pediatric ADD/ADHD misdiagnoses.

Royale continues to be managed by Karla Huff of Dream Talent Management.